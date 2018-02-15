Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Just misses double-double Wednesday
Satoransky scored nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding 11 assists, four rebounds and three blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Knicks.
While his personal numbers aren't always great, Satoransky has managed to keep the Wizards afloat while John Wall recuperates from knee surgery, helping the team to a 7-2 record without Wall while averaging 11.4 points, 5.9 assists, 3.2 boards, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Will be available Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Status uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Sits out practice Monday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Scores 14 points Thursday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Held in check versus Pacers•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...