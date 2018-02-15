Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Just misses double-double Wednesday

Satoransky scored nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding 11 assists, four rebounds and three blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Knicks.

While his personal numbers aren't always great, Satoransky has managed to keep the Wizards afloat while John Wall recuperates from knee surgery, helping the team to a 7-2 record without Wall while averaging 11.4 points, 5.9 assists, 3.2 boards, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals.