Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Likely to see muted role
Satoranksy had just five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 15 minutes during Friday's 121-114 preseason victory over Miami.
Satoransky was able to put up some numbers in his limited time on the court but appears likely to see a reduced role moving into the regular season. He had somewhat of a breakout in 2017-18 which was largely due to the injury to John Wall. He certainly has some upside but with the addition of Austin Rivers, will find it hard to see enough court time to come anywhere close to that kind of production.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plays just five minutes in Game Four victory•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Headed back to bench role•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Disappointing in start•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Starting Friday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Headed back to bench•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.