Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Likely to see muted role

Satoranksy had just five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 15 minutes during Friday's 121-114 preseason victory over Miami.

Satoransky was able to put up some numbers in his limited time on the court but appears likely to see a reduced role moving into the regular season. He had somewhat of a breakout in 2017-18 which was largely due to the injury to John Wall. He certainly has some upside but with the addition of Austin Rivers, will find it hard to see enough court time to come anywhere close to that kind of production.