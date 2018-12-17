Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Logs 46 minutes in Sunday's win
Satoransky supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 46 minutes during Sunday's 128-110 win over the Lakers.
Satoransky saw a career high minute total while matching his career high in steals. Otto Porter (knee) missed his third straight game while Trevor Ariza (not injury related) wasn't available yet following the trade and Markieff Morris (neck) left the tilt and is considered day-to-day. Ariza and Porter will likely gobble up a great deal of the playing time Satoransky saw in this one while pushing him back into a reserve role. However, for now the injuries in the frontcourt, including to Dwight Howard (lower left body), could result in coach Scott Brooks rolling with more small-ball lineups, which would bode well for Satoransky, who is perhaps the team's only reliable backup ball-handler in the aftermath of Austin Rivers being dealt to the Suns.
