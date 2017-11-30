Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Matches career high in scoring

Satoransky had 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-4 FT), eight assists, and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the 76ers.

Satoransky matched his career high in scoring, field goals made, and free throws made while again outplaying spot starter Tim Frazier, who managed four points, three assists, three boards, and three turnovers in 19 minutes. It appears as though Satoransky will benefit more from John Wall (knee) sitting out for a while than Frazier, as the sophomore guard has posted season highs in scoring and dimes in back-to-back bouts.