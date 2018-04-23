Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plays just five minutes in Game Four victory

Satoransky recorded just one rebound in five minutes during Sunday's 106-98 victory over Toronto.

Satoransky barely left the bench Sunday, continuing his recent demotion to the bench. After filling in admirably for John Wall across the back half of the season, Satoransky appears to have almost fallen out of the rotation. The series now heads North for Game Five and Satoransky's production potential remains questionable as best.