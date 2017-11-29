Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plays well off bench in Tuesday's win
Satoransky supplied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 92-89 win over the Timberwolves.
Satoransky saw six minutes more than temporary starter Tim Frazier, who finished with two points, four assists, and one rebound in 16 minutes. Meanwhile, Satoransky managed season highs in scoring, rebounding, and assists. Despite the fact that he has only appeared in 11 of 20 games during 2017-18, there should be plenty of opportunities for him to earn ample minutes over the next couple weeks while John Wall (knee) is sidelined.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Starting preseason opener•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Will start at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plays in sixth straight game•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plays nine minutes in Thursday's win•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Gets 21 minutes in return to court•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Active Saturday vs. 76ers•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.