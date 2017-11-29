Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plays well off bench in Tuesday's win

Satoransky supplied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 92-89 win over the Timberwolves.

Satoransky saw six minutes more than temporary starter Tim Frazier, who finished with two points, four assists, and one rebound in 16 minutes. Meanwhile, Satoransky managed season highs in scoring, rebounding, and assists. Despite the fact that he has only appeared in 11 of 20 games during 2017-18, there should be plenty of opportunities for him to earn ample minutes over the next couple weeks while John Wall (knee) is sidelined.