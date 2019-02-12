Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Questionable for Wednesday

Satoransky (personal) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Satoransky didn't play Monday's tilt due to personal reasons, and he's in jeopardy of missing two straight games after being listed as questionable on Tuesday's injury report. Expect clarity on his situation closer to tipoff.

