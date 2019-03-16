Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Questionable Saturday

Satoransky (head) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Satoransky exited Friday's game against the Hornets in order to be evaluated for a potential concussion. While a definitive result hasn't yet been returned, Satoransky availability should be clarified prior to game-time. If he's unable to go, look for Chasson Randle to see heavy run.