Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Ruled out Monday
Satoransky has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons due to personal reasons.
Satoransky is set to miss at least one game as he attends the birth of his child. In his absence, Chasson Randle will start and benefit from an uptick in minutes. At this point, Satoransky should be considered tentatively questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
