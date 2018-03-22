Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Scoreless over 32 minutes Wednesday

Satoransky was held scoreless (0-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt) but provided six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 loss to the Spurs.

The offensive portion of his night was a certifiable nightmare, but Satoransky was able to somewhat make up for it with serviceable contributions elsewhere. It was a true out-of-nowhere clunker for the second-year guard, who'd scored in double digits in each of the three games prior, shot at least 50.0 percent in 10 of the previous 11 contests, and who's been a solid complementary source of offense on most nights while filling in for John Wall (knee). Given his overall body of work prior to Wednesday, it's likely safe to assume this was an outlier that he'll bounce back from to some degree in a favorable matchup against the Nuggets on Friday.