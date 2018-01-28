Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Scores 11 in Saturday's start

Satoransky scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven assists and three rebounds in 21 minutes during Saturday's 129-104 win over the Hawks.

While he got the start in place of John Wall (knee), Tim Frazier actually ended up seeing more court time as the duo split point-guard duties. It's just the sixth time this season Satoransky has scored in double digits, and the second-year player's fantasy ceiling will remain limited even if Wall misses further action due to his balky knee.