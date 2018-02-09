Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Scores 14 points Thursday

Satoransky scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 3PT) to go with four rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 34 minute during Thursday's 110-104 overtime loss to Boston.

The second-year guard shot a season-high 12 times for his 14 points Thursday. Filling the void left by John Wall (knee) is not an easy task, but Satoransky picked up the slack on offense against Boston. Since joining the starting lineup seven games ago, he has averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. All of these numbers far exceed his season averages thus far. At least for one night, Satoransky solidly chipped in on offense, but not quite at the level of replacing Wall's missing production.