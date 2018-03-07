Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Scores 19 points in victory
Satoransky compiled 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 victory over the Heat.
Satoransky played a career-high 40 minutes Tuesday, helping the Wizards to a much-needed victory over the Heat. He continues to be an extremely capable fill-in for the injured John Wall (knee), rightly earning a place in many fantasy teams. Wall is still a couple of weeks away giving Satoransky some more time to put up some nice numbers. Upon Wall's return, Satoransky still has an opportunity to maintain some value, especially if the Wizards are cautious in bringing Wall back.
