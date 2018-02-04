Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Scores career-high 19 points in victory
Satoransky compiled 19 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 115-98 victory over Orlando.
In his fourth consecutive start, Satoranksy blew-up for a career-high 19 points on just nine shot attempts. His line could have been much better had the game not been over so early. He has looked good in his makeshift role and has also now recorded two steals in three consecutive games. He is not going to be this good on most nights but can contribute across the board given the playing time. He is worth adding in most leagues for those in need of a point guard who can give you a bit of everything.
