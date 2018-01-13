Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Scores four points in Friday's win
Satoransky tallied four points (2-4 FG), two assists, and two steals in 12 minutes during Friday's 125-119 win over the Magic.
Satoransky continues to see limited run off the bench, with Friday's matchup being the ninth time in the last 10 tilts that he fell short of 20 minutes. Given that he recently saw at least 20 minutes in 12 of 13 contests (from Nov. 28 to Dec. 22) and performed well with John Wall sidelined for nine of those games, Satoransky's demise is somewhat of a surprise. Nevertheless, even during that stretch of solid play his per-game averages were pretty modest.
