Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Sets multiple season highs

Satoransky played 24 minutes and finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block Tuesday in the Wizards' 125-118 win over the Clippers.

The minutes, points, rebounds and steals were all season-best totals for Satoransky, who held a surprisingly small role in the rotation heading into Tuesday despite Austin Rivers' lagging production as the Wizards' third guard. Satoransky's performance certainly gives him a solid case to see elevated playing time behind backcourt starters John Wall and Bradley Beal going forward, making him an interesting speculative pickup in deeper formats. Rivers, meanwhile, played 14 minutes and shot 0-for-5 from the field.