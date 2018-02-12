Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Sits out practice Monday

Satoransky (head) did not participate in Monday's practice, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Satoransky emerged from Saturday's win over the Bulls with a possible concussion as the result of a flagrant-2 foul by Bobby Portis, but Buckner reports that the point guard was cleared through protocol and is not exhibiting any signs of a head injury. Regardless, it appears as though the Wizards are handling him with caution, and he should be considered questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks. That said, considering he'll have another full day to recover Tuesday, it seems rather likely that Satoransky will ultimately be given the green light to play Wednesday.