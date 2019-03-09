Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Solid production across board

Satoransky compiled 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 37 minutes Friday against the Hornets.

Satoransky narrowly missed his second straight double-double, although his team would fall 112-111 in Charlotte. He was efficient from the field, knocking down over 50.0 percent of his attempts from the floor while also helping out on the boards. The 27-year-old guard has finished in double figures in the scoring column in four of his previous five games and will aim to continue this type of production heading into Saturday's clash with the Timberwolves.