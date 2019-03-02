Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Solid stat line in loss

Satoransky finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal over 37 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Satoransky had a strong final line in Friday's loss, showcasing the versatility that he brings to the Wizards. With John Wall (Achilles) on the shelf, Satoransky has averaged career highs in points (8.1), assists (4.4) and steals (1.0) this season.