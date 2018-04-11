Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Starting at point guard Wednesday
Satoransky will start at point guard for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Magic, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
The Wizards are giving usual starter John Wall the night off for rest in the regular-season finale, so Satoransky will reclaim a starting role. Satoransky is no stranger to the top unit and has averaged 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists across 30.3 minutes in 29 previous starts. He'll make for a solid low-cost point guard option for Wednesday's DFS slate.
