Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Starting for John Wall on Saturday

Satoransky will start at point guard Saturday against the Suns, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

With John Wall (illness) sidelined, Satoransky will start at point guard. In eight prior starts this season, he's averaged 7.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 29.0 minutes.

