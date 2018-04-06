Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Starting Friday

Satoransky will start during Friday's contest against the Hawks, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.

As expected, with John Wall (rest) out, Satoransky will draw the start at point guard. In 28 starts this season, he's averaged 10.4 points, 6.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 30.3 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories