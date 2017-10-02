Play

Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Starting preseason opener

Satoransky will start Monday's preseason game against Guangzhou of the Chinese Basketball Association.

With John Wall being held out to rest, Satoransky will have a chance to enter the starting lineup and see an uptick in minutes. Once the regular season arrives, Satoransky will return to his role as a reserve guard.

