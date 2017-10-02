Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Starting preseason opener
Satoransky will start Monday's preseason game against Guangzhou of the Chinese Basketball Association.
With John Wall being held out to rest, Satoransky will have a chance to enter the starting lineup and see an uptick in minutes. Once the regular season arrives, Satoransky will return to his role as a reserve guard.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Will start at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plays in sixth straight game•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plays nine minutes in Thursday's win•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Gets 21 minutes in return to court•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Active Saturday vs. 76ers•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...