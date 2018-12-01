Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Starting Saturday
Satoransky will start over Kelly Oubre during Saturday's contest against Brooklyn.
Coach Scott Brooks appears to be looking for something to spark his team. When Satoransky has seen over 20 minutes this season, he's averaged 9.0 points, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 rebounds.
