Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Status uncertain for Wednesday

Satoransky (head) still needs to pass the second round of concussion testing, putting his status for Wednesday's tilt against New York into question, Ben Standig of NBC Washington reports.

Satoransky suffered his head injury during Saturday's win over the Bulls as a result of a flagrant-2 foul on Bobby Portis. He subsequently sat out Monday's practice. The team reportedly did not practice Tuesday, so it's somewhat unclear if he would have been able to participate. Regardless, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game, with more information probably emerging following morning shootaround.