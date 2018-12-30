Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Steps up as new starter

Satoransky scored 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding six assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 130-126 win over the Hornets.

In the Wizards' first game since learning that John Wall (Achilles) was lost for the season, Satoransky put together a very credible performance as the team's new starting point guard. The 27-year-old doesn't have Wall's upside from a fantasy perspective, and the team will likely need to spread the load offensively as they did Saturday with seven different players scoring in double digits, but Satoransky's value is set to get a major boost.