Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Strong showing in Saturday's win
Satoransky supplied 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 48 minutes during Saturday's 149-146 triple overtime win over the Suns.
Satoransky stepped up with John Wall (illness) sidelined and delivered an efficient line as the starting point guard while contributing season highs in scoring and assists. It's unclear whether Wall will be ready for Sunday's matchup with the Pacers, though either way that'll be a tougher matchup against a much stingier defensive club that plays at a glacial pace.
