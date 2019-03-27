Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Thrives as facilitator
Satoransky turned in eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in the Wizards' 124-106 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
Satoransky was far from his sharpest offensively, but he helped make up for it by equaling his highest assist total of March. The 27-year-old has done a solid job filling in for John Wall (heel) in the wake of the latter' season-ending injury, even as his shot has been all over the map of late. Satoransky has impressively drained 50.0 percent or better of his attempts in half of 14 games during the month, but he's also put up a success rate of 40.0 percent or worse in six other contests within March as well.
