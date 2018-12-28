Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: To draw spot start

Satoransky is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Chicago, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Satoransky gets the nod at point guard with John Wall (heel) officially ruled out. Satoransky is averaging 8.8 points along with 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists over nine games as a starter this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories