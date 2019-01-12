Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Triple-doubles in win

Satoransky recorded 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 35 minutes Friday against the Bucks.

Satoransky was electric, finishing with his first career triple-double and shooting a tremendous 70-percent from the field. While he's been an uneven scorer since assuming lead point guard duties with John Wall (heel) out for the season, Satoransky's averaged 5.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in the eight games with Wall out. Given his ability to contribute across several categories and his solid 11.8 point per game average since joining the starters, Satoransky's worth a look in every format.