Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Will be available Wednesday
Satoransky (head) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Satoransky suffered a possible concussion after a hard fall during Saturday's win over the Bulls, but he's passed through the NBA's concussion protocol and will be good to go Wednesday night. Satoransky is averaging 28 minutes per game over his last six contests, which he's translated to 13.2 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 made threes per game.
