Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Will play Saturday

Satoransky (head) will play in Saturday's game against Memphis, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Satoransky passed all concussion-related tests and is set to go and will presumably start Saturday. In 41 starts this year, Satoransky's averaging 10.6 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 32.4 minutes .

