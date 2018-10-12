Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Will start Friday
Satoransky is slated to start Friday's preseason game against the Guangzhou Long-Lions
With both John Wall and Bradley Beal getting the night off to rest, Satoransky and Austin Rivers are penciled into the starting five. Satoransky figures to see a limited role once the 2018-2019 campaign kicks off.
