Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Will start in place of injured Wall

Satoransky will start Saturday's game against the Hawks, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

The Wizards have ruled out John Wall due to a sore left knee, so Satoransky will move into the lineup at point guard, where he should see a tangible uptick in minutes. Satoransky is yet to start a game this season, though he did pick up increased playing time when Wall was sidelined earlier in the season, averaging 8.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game with Wall out of the lineup from Nov. 25 to Dec. 12. Look for Tim Frazier to also see more minutes off the bench as Satoransky's primary backup Saturday.