Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Will start Sunday against Chicago

Satoransky, with John Wall (rest) out, will draw the start during Sunday's tilt against the Bulls, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Satoransky was sent back to the bench for Wall's return during Saturday's 107-93 win over Charlotte, but will jump right back into the starting five Sunday with Wall out for rest on the second half of a back-to-back set. Over the 27-game stretch Wall was sidelined for, Satoransky was impressive, averaging 10.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes per game.