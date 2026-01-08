Atlanta traded Young (quadriceps) to Washington on Wednesday for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Over the last few days, Atlanta has been looking to move on from Young, and he'll be shipped off to Washington. The 27-year-old point guard will immediately become the top option on a young Wizards team, meaning shots won't be hard to come by. Add in an adequate lob threat in Alex Sarr, and the move to Washington could bolster Young's already great fantasy profile. Young is averaging 19.3 points, 8.9 assists and 1.0 steals across his 10 appearances this season. He has missed six consecutive games with a bruised right quad, and it's uncertain how soon he'll be able to return.