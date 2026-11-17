Young tallied 13 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and two steals over 33 minutes in Monday's 136-120 loss to Memphis.

After going scoreless in Sunday's loss, Young reached double figures but continued to struggle with his efficiency as a shooter. The veteran guard made a greater impact as a facilitator, dishing out at least 10 assists for the sixth time this season. On the year, Young is averaging 17.9 points, 8.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals through 15 appearances.