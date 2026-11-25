Young chipped in 17 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 131-116 loss to Boston.

Young attempted fewer than 10 field goals despite playing 35 minutes, and he's been shifting into more of a playmaking role than a scoring one, as he's attempted 10 or fewer shots in five of his last six appearances. With Anthony Davis, Kyshawn George and AJ Dybantsa capable of handling considerable scoring responsibilities, Young doesn't necessarily need to deliver explosive scoring performances to remain an elite source of fantasy production in assists. He's averaging 15.4 points, 8.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game since the beginning of November.