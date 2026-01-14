Young (knee, quadriceps) will be re-evaluated following the mid-February All-Star break, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Wizards are erring on the side of caution with their new acquisition as he deals with MCL and quadriceps injuries in his right knee. The timeline for a return likely means Young won't make his team debut for at least another month. With Young sidelined, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington should continue to push for minutes near the 30s.