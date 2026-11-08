Young finished with four points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 114-75 loss to the Thunder.

Young turned in a lackluster all-around performance, delivering his lowest point total in a game since Nov. 4, 2024, when he recorded just two points in 23 minutes. The star floor general also delivered a season low in assists. In four outings so far this month, Young has averaged 15.0 points, 7.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 33.3 minutes per contest.