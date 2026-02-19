Young (knee/quadriceps) will be re-evaluated in one week, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

The star guard is ramping up his on-court activities during his recovery from a right knee MCL sprain and right quadriceps contusion, but his Wizards debut isn't imminent. Until Young is finally ready to suit up again, Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson should continue to see a boost in ball-handling responsibilities on the other side of the All-Star break.