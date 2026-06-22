Wizards' Trae Young: To sign four-year deal

Young (quadriceps) plans to sign a four-year, $212 million deal with the Wizards, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Young declined his $49 million player option and was initially going to test the waters in free agency. The Wizards were always viewed as the favorites to sign him, however, and it's clear that they value him extremely highly based on this offer. Young was limited to 15 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season due to injuries, posting averages of 17.9 points and 8.0 assists on 45.8 percent shooting from the field.