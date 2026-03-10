Wizards' Trae Young: Will not play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young (rest) will not play Tuesday against the Heat.
After playing an average of 18.5 minutes over his first two appearances for Washington, Young will get a maintenance day related to his right knee. Presumably, he'll be back in action Thursday against Orlando. Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson will likely take on more responsibility with this news.
