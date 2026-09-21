Young (quadriceps) has been doing sand-dune workouts during the offseason, and his trainer discussed the guard's outlook and leadership criticism Monday, Mark Medina of RG reports.

With Young limited to 15 regular-season appearances in 2025-26 due to injuries, any sign of offseason rehab progress is notable. This report points to active conditioning work after his quadriceps issue, though it does not provide a return timeline or formal clearance update ahead of training camp for Washington. However, a previous report from ESPN indicated that he would be ready to roll.