Wizards' Tre Johnson: Available to play
Johnson (ankle) is available to play Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
After missing the past six games for Washington, Johnson is set to return for the final game before the All-Star break. With how cautious the Wizards have been, it's fair to expect heavy restrictions for his first game back.