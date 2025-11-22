Johnson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to left hip flexor soreness.

Johnson is in danger of missing his first game of the season after posting 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 19 minutes during Washington's 140-110 loss to Toronto on Friday. After playing at least 20 minutes in 12 straight games to begin the campaign, Johnson has played fewer than 20 in three straight, so it's possible the hip issue has been bothering him for over a week.