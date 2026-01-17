Johnson closed Friday's 128-115 loss to the Kings with 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 30 minutes.

Making his 11th straight start, Johnson once again filled up the bucket from long range -- he's scored in double digits 10 times during that stretch, and drained multiple three-pointers nine times. Since moving into the starting five, the sixth overall pick in the 2025 Draft is averaging 14.7 points, 2.9 assists, 2.5 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.4 steals in 26.9 minutes while shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.