Johnson racked up 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 112-102 loss to Toronto.

The Wizards didn't have the best night offensively Friday, but Johnson kept his team in the game with 20 points off the bench, which was second-most on Washington behind Trae Young (22). Johnson had only four games of 20-plus points across 60 regular-season contests (42 starts) in 2025-26, but his scoring performance against Toronto could be a sign of things to come for the second-year guard.