Johnson put up 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and three assists in 14 minutes of Monday's 120-103 preseason win over the Knicks.

The Wizards rested several key players, including CJ McCollum, allowing Johnson to start alongside Bub Carrington. However, the Wizards kept the minutes of both players in check, as the minutes were spread out to 15 total players Monday. With the Wizards in the early stages of a rebuild, Johnson's role figures to grow as the season progresses.