Johnson provided 26 points (8-22 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and six assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 loss to the Hornets.

The teenage guard led all scorers on the afternoon, as he set new career highs in points and made three-pointers in his 37th NBA game. Johnson has scored in double digits in 13 of 15 contests since moving into the starting five for the Wizards, averaging 15.1 points, 3.1 assists, 2.7 threes, 2.3 boards and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes over that stretch.