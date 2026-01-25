Wizards' Tre Johnson: Hits for career-high 26 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson provided 26 points (8-22 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and six assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 loss to the Hornets.
The teenage guard led all scorers on the afternoon, as he set new career highs in points and made three-pointers in his 37th NBA game. Johnson has scored in double digits in 13 of 15 contests since moving into the starting five for the Wizards, averaging 15.1 points, 3.1 assists, 2.7 threes, 2.3 boards and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes over that stretch.
More News
-
Wizards' Tre Johnson: Scores 19 points Thursday•
-
Wizards' Tre Johnson: Drains four treys in loss•
-
Wizards' Tre Johnson: Leads team in scoring•
-
Wizards' Tre Johnson: Pops for team-high 20 in loss•
-
Wizards' Tre Johnson: Records career-high five assists•
-
Wizards' Tre Johnson: Struggles to find shooting touch•